Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,806.15.

Shares of MELI traded down $63.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,444.14. 539,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,594.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,520.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 73.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

