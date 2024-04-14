Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $5.39 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 145,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,215,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,053,000 after acquiring an additional 417,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,795 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,601,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,080 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,062,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,169,000 after purchasing an additional 161,170 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.94. 6,394,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,313,446. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

