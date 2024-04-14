Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693,244 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,365,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,092,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,668,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,436 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,462,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

GEHC traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,227,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,033. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.29.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEHC. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

