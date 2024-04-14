Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 106,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,826,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Chevron by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,071,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,741,852. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.60.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

