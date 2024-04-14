Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $6.11 Million Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,109,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,379,967,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Stryker by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,632,127,000 after purchasing an additional 144,208 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,695,169,000 after buying an additional 117,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,505,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $957,974,000 after buying an additional 131,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Stryker Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SYK stock traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $342.05. 1,056,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.64. The company has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.