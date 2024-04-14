Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $4.59 Million Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $3.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.50. 1,582,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,531. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.73 and a 52-week high of $223.80.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CME

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.