Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $7.31 Million in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 86,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 352.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.44.

RTX Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.10. 7,327,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,482,626. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.54. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $133.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

