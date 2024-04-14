Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $5.73 Million in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,731,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 652,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,737,000 after purchasing an additional 18,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $30.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,627,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,987,891. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.02. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $35.99.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KDP. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $354,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,057.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort purchased 171,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $354,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,057.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,012,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,354,861 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

