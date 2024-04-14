Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 70,100 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 70,100 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 123,220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.65.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.26. 2,806,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,374,599. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.09 and a fifty-two week high of $80.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.54.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.