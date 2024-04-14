Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 115,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.56.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of C traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.68. 28,561,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,270,074. The firm has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $63.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

