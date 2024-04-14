L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 90.2% from the March 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
L’Oréal Stock Performance
L’Oréal stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.71. The company had a trading volume of 72,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79. L’Oréal has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $100.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.71 and a 200-day moving average of $92.45.
L’Oréal Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.4219 per share. This is an increase from L’Oréal’s previous dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
L’Oréal Company Profile
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.
