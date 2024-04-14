LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $42.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.39.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. LiveRamp had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. Research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,568,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,074,000 after purchasing an additional 92,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,139,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,741,000 after purchasing an additional 296,586 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,065,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,616,000 after purchasing an additional 244,405 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 13.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,815,000 after purchasing an additional 351,876 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,448,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

