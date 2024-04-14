Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Cap Achieves $4.63 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 24% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $4.63 million and $6.38 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 799,342,919 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 799,322,824.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00579492 USD and is down -4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $12.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
