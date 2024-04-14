Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Down 9.4 %

Lipocine stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Lipocine will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lipocine

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPCN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lipocine by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lipocine by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 118,394 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

