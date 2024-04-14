Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Stock Down 9.4 %
Lipocine stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Lipocine will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Lipocine
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lipocine
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.