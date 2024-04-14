Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic cut Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:LNW opened at $92.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.88. Light & Wonder has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.96.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $770.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.30 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total transaction of $115,727.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total transaction of $115,727.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Siobhan Lane sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $359,203.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,450.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,537 shares of company stock valued at $760,427. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 268,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,601,000 after acquiring an additional 438,443 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

