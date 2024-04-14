Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,772 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Workday by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.69. 1,251,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,418. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.25 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.11 and a 200 day moving average of $261.21. The stock has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $17,498,142.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,633,065.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $17,498,142.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,633,065.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 379,691 shares of company stock valued at $102,897,729. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

