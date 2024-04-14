Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,023,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Core & Main by 423.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,106,000 after buying an additional 2,853,438 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Core & Main by 51.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,926,000 after buying an additional 2,660,097 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,771,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at about $51,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,907,815 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $938,762,258.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,907,815 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $938,762,258.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 40,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,765,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $362,698.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,413,315 shares of company stock valued at $962,796,259. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Core & Main Stock Down 1.5 %

CNM stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.34. 1,176,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,864,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.29. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $60.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.89. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNM shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Core & Main Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

