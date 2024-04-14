Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 16,851 Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the third quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 71.1% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,743. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.96. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.99 and a beta of 1.49. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 45.46%.

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $274,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

