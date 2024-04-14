Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 650,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 6,770.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 77,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,105,548.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,883.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,538 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU traded down $2.34 on Friday, reaching $73.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,695. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.65 and its 200 day moving average is $67.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.47.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

