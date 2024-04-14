Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $911,554,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $210,540,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after buying an additional 1,214,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $124,325,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock remained flat at $218.20 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,441,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,278. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $157.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $231.69.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. American Express’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 24.98%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on American Express from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.62.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

