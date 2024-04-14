Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Invests $928,000 in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,777,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,810,812,000 after buying an additional 96,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,457,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,881,000 after purchasing an additional 89,491 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hubbell by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,529,000 after purchasing an additional 148,953 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 2.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,563,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,572,000 after purchasing an additional 71,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Hubbell by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,599,000 after purchasing an additional 35,752 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Hubbell from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.57.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Hubbell stock traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $401.74. The stock had a trading volume of 405,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,297. The company has a 50-day moving average of $387.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $221.03 and a fifty-two week high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,359,965.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total transaction of $5,268,375.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,359,965.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,541.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

