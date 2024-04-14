Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Invests $868,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $1,330,468.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 756,567 shares in the company, valued at $143,747,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,555 shares of company stock worth $36,918,917 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNOW stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,663,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,480,319. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.26 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.26. The company has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

