Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Invests $810,000 in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,766,000 after buying an additional 12,108,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,067,264,000 after buying an additional 110,877 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,605,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,288,000 after buying an additional 177,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,917,000 after buying an additional 108,922 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,371,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,257,000 after buying an additional 62,045 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RGA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $198.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.23.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RGA traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.38. 290,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $133.13 and a 52-week high of $196.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.89 and its 200-day moving average is $166.50.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

