Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 9,302 Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $945,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

FRT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $99.74. The company had a trading volume of 829,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,905. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.21. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $107.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.71%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

