Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,394,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $146.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $4,196,392.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,357.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $274,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $4,196,392.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,357.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,539 shares of company stock valued at $109,628,776. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded down $17.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.75. 9,051,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,165,359. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.66 and a 200-day moving average of $151.15. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $283.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 910.19 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

