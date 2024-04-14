Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Catalent by 1,162.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

CTLT traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.30. 1,960,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,595. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $64.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.89.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTLT. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

