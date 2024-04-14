Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Bought by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.43% of Ladder Capital worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,883,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 233.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,498,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,301 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 1,329.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,062,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 987,995 shares in the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $9,320,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 19.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,487,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,838,000 after buying an additional 566,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

Ladder Capital Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LADR traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.51. 340,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,492. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 64.38, a quick ratio of 64.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $121.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.58%.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

