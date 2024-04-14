L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on L.B. Foster from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

L.B. Foster Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of L.B. Foster stock opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $281.71 million, a P/E ratio of 197.02 and a beta of 0.78. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $27.93.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $134.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.65 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,182 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.93% of L.B. Foster worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

