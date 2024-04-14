Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Koss Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KOSS opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 million, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of -0.89. Koss has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 7.75%.
About Koss
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
