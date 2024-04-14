Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KOSS opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 million, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of -0.89. Koss has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 7.75%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOSS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koss in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koss in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Koss by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koss in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Koss by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 6.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

