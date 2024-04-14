Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %

PEP stock opened at $168.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $231.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.92.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

