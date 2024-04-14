Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,284 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH opened at $76.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.49. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2479 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.