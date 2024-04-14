Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 150,009 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,009 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $48.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.71. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

