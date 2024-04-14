Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,377 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 44,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.72. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

