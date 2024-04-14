Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 110.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 23,202 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,857,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XNTK opened at $179.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $112.32 and a 52 week high of $186.60.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

