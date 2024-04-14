Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 680 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $216.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.31 and a 200 day moving average of $189.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.09.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

