Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $643,000 in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,718,000 after acquiring an additional 129,225 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 326,637 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 1,623.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 334,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 315,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 21,105 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 158,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 102,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

NASDAQ IEP opened at $17.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.84. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 6.21% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.11%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -220.99%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

