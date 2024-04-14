Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $661,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 391,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 167,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 222,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,544,000 after purchasing an additional 29,427 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

