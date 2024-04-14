Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $952,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,831,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,871,000 after buying an additional 972,908 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,246,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,887,000 after buying an additional 393,338 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $63.06 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.25 and a 200-day moving average of $62.11.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

