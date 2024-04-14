Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $916,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 328.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,283,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,702 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $5,345,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 9,280.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 100,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 99,302 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $2,879,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,483,000 after purchasing an additional 67,305 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.6 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average is $37.11. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

