Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $630,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $92.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.03 and its 200-day moving average is $93.58. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2758 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

