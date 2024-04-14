Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $4.47 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,775 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.48.

Intel Stock Down 5.2 %

INTC stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $150.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.52, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average of $42.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

