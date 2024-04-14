Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $239.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.