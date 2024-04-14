Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $2.09 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 85.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,884,000 after purchasing an additional 591,787 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $2,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Wedbush downgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $151.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.78 and a 200-day moving average of $137.55. The company has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $97.32 and a one year high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Insider Activity

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.