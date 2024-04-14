Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $169.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.02. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $169.37 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.53.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

