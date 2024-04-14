Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ED opened at $88.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.47. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.96.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

