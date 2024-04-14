Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,441,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,881,000 after purchasing an additional 708,568 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1,865.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $844,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,570 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,818,000 after purchasing an additional 271,811 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,280,000 after purchasing an additional 224,553 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,116,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,952,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.91%.

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.