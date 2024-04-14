Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,738 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 178,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,898,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $77.57 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $81.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

