Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 797 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $312.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.23 and a 1-year high of $541.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $347.21 and its 200-day moving average is $429.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUM. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price objective (down from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $465.42.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

