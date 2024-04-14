Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,754 Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,267,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 603,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,879,000 after acquiring an additional 30,786 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 420,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after acquiring an additional 48,230 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 388,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 346,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PWB opened at $88.06 on Friday. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.73 and a 52 week high of $90.92. The firm has a market cap of $833.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.00.

