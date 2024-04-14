Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,739 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Price Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $83.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.09, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $88.69.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vertiv from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

